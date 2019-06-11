Rampart Casino Announces Launch of Engaged Nation’s Gamified Marketing System to Increase Engagement and Loyalty with Customers

Year-Long Campaign Builds on Success of the Million Dollar March Mania Challenge with the new 20th Anniversary Rampart Riches

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Digital engagement experts Engaged Nation announced today that Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin has entered into a year-long marketing partnership. The casino resort will use the multi-award-winning interactive REACH gamified marketing platform to enhance the daily experience and benefits for the casino’s active customers and reintroduce the property to dormant customers.

Rampart Casino used Engaged Nation’s Million Dollar March Mania Challenge sports-themed promotion as a soft launch to familiarize its customers with the new REACH online-to-on-floor program. That promotion, centered on the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, drove thousands of incremental property visits, generated a significant increase in revenue, and boosted their brand loyalty among customers.

Engaged Nation segued into the next phase of Rampart’s customized REACH program with the launch of 20th Anniversary Rampart Riches. This promotion will run until August 14 and has a total prize package of over $25,000, along with instant and redeemable rewards for all participants.

“What I like about our partnership with Engaged Nation is the fact that our players get rewarded for playing fun, online games with real prizes, plus it allows them to play on any device at their convenience,” said Dan Long, VP of Marketing at Rampart Casino. “We are looking forward to seeing the player response to our 20th Anniversary Rampart Riches promotion.”

The online REACH portal provides players with an opportunity to engage with Rampart Casino’s brand and services through customized games and activities that educate and entertain them about all of the casino’s amenities and promotions. Players are rewarded for their daily engagement with instant rewards through gamified emails and leveling-up, plus virtual currency used to purchase redeemable rewards and drawing entries for the $25,000 grand prize drawing. This type of daily engagement is designed to create a continuous cycle of online and offline interaction that drives incremental property trips and revenue for the casino.

“It’s exciting to work with Dan and his team at Rampart Casino. They clearly know that innovative digital marketing is an essential tool in today’s hyper-competitive battle for the locals here in Vegas,” said Jerry Epstein, Engaged Nation CEO. “We know that our gamified incentivization technology will continue to provide a rewarding experience for their current customers and help re-engage inactive ones.”

Rampart Riches launched on May 24 and is open to all Rampart Casino customers with an active players card and valid email address at Rampart.ePlayRewards.com. Visit TheResortAtSummerlin.com for more details.

About Engaged Nation:

Founded in 2008, Engaged Nation is the leader in strategic gamified marketing with its patent-pending REACH™ system. Using customized online portals that educate and entertain, REACH™ creates a customer engagement cycle that repeatedly engages, incentivizes and retains existing customers, reactivates dormant customers, drives new customer acquisition, and creates true brand ambassadors with its more than 75 engaging activities. The system has been repeatedly proven to generate significant incremental revenue for businesses. For more information about the award-winning REACH™ system of online gamified marketing, visit www.EngagedNation.com or call 702-778-0701 to schedule a demonstration.

About Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin:

Rampart Casino, an elegant 50,000 square foot casino, offers more than 1,600 slot machines, two dozen gaming tables, a 300-seat Bingo Room, and a Race & Sports Book. Rampart Casino’s Rampart Rewards club program offers exclusive resort benefits and rewards based on play, such as dining, spa and golf discounts, plus complimentary room nights at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa. For the latest Rampart Casino news, follow on Facebook (RampartCasino) and Twitter (@RampartCasino). Contact the casino at 702-507-5900.

