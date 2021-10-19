Raymond James Rolls Out Alerts Portal, Creating Increased Efficiency and Collaboration Among Financial Advisors and Their Teams

New technology tool provides a consolidated view of all firm, department and practice notificationsimpacting financial advisors’ practices and clients

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Demonstrating the firm’s commitment to supporting financial advisors through innovative technology and its continued investment in the platform, Raymond James has rolled out a new portal for advisors and their teams that consolidates firm, department and practice notifications into one centralized dashboard, according to Chief Information Officer Vin Campagnoli. The Alerts Portal is fully customizable and allows for multiple ways to organize and forecast tasks for individuals and teams. Integration across the Raymond James technology platform enables advisors to more easily respond to notifications that impact their clients and business, and collaborative tools within the portal keep teams on the same page.

“A significant focus of our technology development and innovation is on how we can make it even easier for financial advisors to do business and serve their clients,” said Campagnoli. “The Alerts Portal is another tool we’ve incorporated into our technology suite to help financial advisors and their teams stay organized and manage their to-do lists, all from a centralized portal. Developed with input from financial advisors every step of the way, this new tool supports greater efficiency and collaboration. It simplifies advisors’ processes, ultimately allowing them to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time with their clients.”

Key benefits of the Alerts Portal include:

It encourages collaboration and increases the efficiency of administrative tasks: Alerts Portal was designed with financial advisor teams in mind. Teams can set notification priority based on their individual roles to maximize efficiency, with the added ability to claim alerts and add comments that are visible to others in real time. Interactive graphs that dynamically display what the day will look like, along with the ability to take notes and view each alert’s action history, make it easy to take ownership and collaborate on key tasks.

Alerts Portal was designed with financial advisor teams in mind. Teams can set notification priority based on their individual roles to maximize efficiency, with the added ability to claim alerts and add comments that are visible to others in real time. Interactive graphs that dynamically display what the day will look like, along with the ability to take notes and view each alert’s action history, make it easy to take ownership and collaborate on key tasks. It puts control in the hands of users: A variety of preferences enable financial advisors and their team members to customize the portal based on their business needs, including personalizing priority levels. Alerts, categories and due dates are sortable, filterable and display prominently for ease of identifying which alerts require action. Teams can also elect to receive email alerts for high-priority items.

A variety of preferences enable financial advisors and their team members to customize the portal based on their business needs, including personalizing priority levels. Alerts, categories and due dates are sortable, filterable and display prominently for ease of identifying which alerts require action. Teams can also elect to receive email alerts for high-priority items. It gives more time back: Alerts Portal simplifies the process of alert management so advisors and teams can spend more time connecting with clients and growing their businesses. Integration across the Raymond James technology platform enables users to take quick action on any notification.​

The tool has been fully rolled out to the firm’s advisor population and feedback shows positive impact within branches:

“I love the new Alerts Portal. It’s so much easier to find all alerts in one place. I also love the customization options available. It’s great to see how everyone on the team is collaborating and getting the job done in less time.”

“Our branch is very excited about the new portal. Being able to see my team’s workflow across the board helps streamline a lot of our processes.”

“Alerts Portal has been very easy to use and extremely helpful. Our team has been using it a lot and it adds significant efficiency.”

As with all Raymond James technology tools, advisors can access Alerts Portal and more on their desktops or on the go. They can also take their business anywhere with the firm’s award-winning Advisor Mobile app.

