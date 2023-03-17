NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global refractory bricks, blocks, and tiles market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market size, trends, insights, and forecast until 2030. The report is available for purchase on the IndexBox platform, and trial access to the market data is also available: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-refractory-bricks-blocks-and-tiles-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

According to the report, the global refractory bricks, blocks, and tiles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as increasing demand from the steel, cement, and glass industries, the rising need for high-temperature materials, and the growing demand for energy-efficient materials.

Refractory bricks, blocks, and tiles are used in various applications that require high-temperature resistance and durability. The industry is segmented by application into three categories: steel, cement, and glass industries, and by region into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.

The steel industry is the largest end-user of refractory bricks, accounting for a significant portion of the market share. Refractory bricks are used to line the walls of blast furnaces, steel ladles, and tundishes, which are exposed to high temperatures. The increasing demand for steel in various end-user industries, such as construction, automotive, and aerospace, has driven the growth of the steel segment in the refractory bricks, blocks, and tiles market.

The cement industry is another significant end-user of refractory bricks. Refractory bricks are used to line rotary kilns and clinker coolers, which are exposed to high temperatures. The growth of the construction industry and the increasing demand for infrastructure development have driven the growth of the cement segment in the refractory bricks market.

The glass industry is also a significant end-user of refractory bricks. Refractory bricks are used to construct the walls of glass furnaces, which are exposed to high temperatures. The increasing demand for glass in various end-user industries, such as construction and automotive, has driven the growth of the glass segment in the refractory bricks, blocks, and tiles market.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for refractory bricks, blocks, and tiles, accounting for the majority of the market share. The growth of the steel, cement, and glass industries in the region, particularly in countries such as China and India , has driven the demand for refractories. Europe and North America are also significant markets for refractories due to the growth of the steel and cement industries in these regions.

The largest manufacturers in the industry include RHI Magnesita, Vesuvius, Krosaki Harima Corporation, Shinagawa Refractories, and Imerys.

