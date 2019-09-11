Breaking News
Home / Top News / Retail TouchPoints Unveils 2019 Holiday Hub

Retail TouchPoints Unveils 2019 Holiday Hub

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

New Interactive Experience Will Serve As Ongoing Guide For Holiday Insights And Best Practices

Retail TouchPoints Unveils 2019 Holiday Hub

New Interactive Experience Will Serve As Ongoing Guide For Holiday Insights And Best Practices

New Interactive Experience Will Serve As Ongoing Guide For Holiday Insights And Best Practices

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Retail TouchPoints (RTP)the industry’s go-to source for customer engagement strategies, has unveiled its inaugural Holiday Hub for the 2019 season. The new, interactive experience is a reimagining of RTP’s Holiday Outlook Guide, which was a core editorial offering presented by the publication since its inception in 2010.

“At Retail TouchPoints, our goal is to always add value to our readers’ lives,” noted Alicia Esposito, Senior Content Strategist at Retail TouchPoints. “That means not just creating tactical and thought-provoking content, but presenting content in a way that’s relevant, immersive and enjoyable. The Holiday Hub is designed to do just that, creating an ongoing stream of inspiration, insights and best practices, so retailers can maximize their holiday performance.”

Every month, the Holiday Hub will unlock a new topic page touting highly tailored resources, including trend reports, podcasts, infographics, listicles and videos. Content will feature top industry experts, analysts and influencers, who will share valuable perspectives on 2019 holiday trends, predictions and best practices. Topics were designed to align with the ever-changing nature of consumer needs and behaviors. New resources will be released on an ongoing basis through the New Year, offering retailers realistic ideas and solutions to optimize customer engagement through the entire season. The topics include:

  • Agile holiday strategies;
  • Online-to-store experiences;
  • Digital commerce optimization;
  • Workforce empowerment;
  • Quick-hit, high-impact inspiration; and
  • Post-holiday steps to measure, learn and respond.

To get timely updates and alerts when new resources are available, readers are invited to subscribe to the Holiday Hub here.

About Retail TouchPoints
Retail TouchPoints is an online publishing network for retail executives, with content focused on optimizing the customer experience across all channels. The Retail TouchPoints network is comprised of two weekly newsletters, special reports, webinars, exclusive benchmark research and a content-rich web site featuring daily news updates and multi-media interviews at www.retailtouchpoints.com. The Retail TouchPoints team also interacts with social media communities via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Sheri Butts
[email protected]
O: 201.257.8528 x248
C: 973.842.7961

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f914302f-abcd-45ee-b3e3-e7909ac30c09

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.