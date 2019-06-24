ReversingLabs Recognized by CB Insights as a 2019 Cyber Defender

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReversingLabs, a leading provider of enterprise-scale file analysis, threat hunting, and malware intelligence solutions, was recently recognized by CB Insights as a 2019 Cyber Defender . One of only 28 startups to make the list, ReversingLabs is considered a high-momentum startup by CB Insights with the potential to shape the future of cybersecurity.

“Malware routinely evades detection and lurks within corporate infrastructures causing damage and loss. We’ve made it our mission to use our experience and expertise from the security world to provide state of the art solutions for organizations to protect all their digital assets,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder, Reversing Labs. “Being recognized as a 2019 Cyber Defender helps us continue to shine a light on the importance of destructive object insights, which gives modern security teams in-depth malware visibility across every file, location and threat at the speed, accuracy and scale needed for today’s security operations, IT, architecture and software development teams.”

ReversingLabs was recognized as a 2019 Cyber Defender in the National Security category for mitigating advanced attacks by nations and organized criminals. With APTs and nation state attacks on the rise, enterprises increasingly face threats including espionage and extortion, and campaigns that leverage sophisticated exploits released into the wild. Cyber Defenders in this category are rising to develop cyberthreat detection and mitigation products, addressing nation-state directed attacks, advanced persistent threats, and ways to classify unknown and evasive types of malware.

ReversingLabs was lauded by CB Insights for its technologies and tactics that help counter nation-state level threats. CB Insights noted ReversingLabs capabilities in file reputation and intelligence–sourcing intelligence and storing reputation data on troves of files helps threat researchers classify unknown and evasive malware; and malware analyst and hunting–reverse engineering new threats and correlating threat intelligence helps researchers hunt for polymorphic malware.

CB Insights’ highly selective list of 2019 Cyber Defenders are early- to mid-stage, high-momentum companies pioneering technology with the potential to transform cybersecurity. CB Insights is a technology market intelligence platform that analyzes millions of data points to help provide insight and data on emerging industries, venture capital, startups and innovation.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs helps organizations to find and neutralize the enemy within. Providing advanced malware analysis and insights into destructive files and objects, ReversingLabs addresses the latest attacks, advanced persistent threats and polymorphic malware. ReversingLabs has become an essential threat solution across the most advanced security companies in the industry, while supporting all industries searching for a better way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

Our automated static analysis and file reputation platform delivers the fastest and most accurate insights in the industry, finding hidden malware across every file and location armed to destroy enterprise business value. We maintain the largest repository of malware and goodware in the industry of more than 9 billion files and objects, and are the only vendor to speed analysis of files in milliseconds. ReversingLabs seamlessly integrates at scale across the enterprise with connectors that integrate with existing security investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for hunters to take quick action. Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com, or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

