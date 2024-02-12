A super PAC aligned with independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. dropped a surprise commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday, eliciting mixed reactions from viewers.

American Values 2024 ran the 30-second ad for $7 million. The clip is a throwback to an ad used by his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, in the 1960 presidential campaign.

The ad, replacing JFK’s face with that of RFK Jr., implores viewers to “Vote Independent.”

“Th

[Read Full story at source]