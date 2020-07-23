Breaking News
Robin.io Simplifies Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Portability for Complex Stateful Applications

New platform capabilities help customers easily move enterprise applications across clouds

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robin.io, the 5G and Enterprise application automation platform company, today announced new platform capabilities that help customers effectively adopt hybrid and multi-cloud strategies. The Robin Cloud-Native Platform now enables customers to easily move complex stateful applications across clouds to unlock cost efficiencies and avoid infrastructure lock-in.

Enterprises are increasingly looking at hybrid and multi-cloud strategies to support their growing infrastructure needs. Adopting a hybrid or multi-cloud strategy entails moving workloads between clouds to achieve better cost economics. However, each cloud has its own method of automation, deployment, and monitoring, making it challenging to move workloads, often resulting in costly migration projects. Kubernetes has enabled multi-cloud portability for certain stateless applications. However, moving stateful applications from one cloud to another remains a challenge.

Multi-Cloud Portability in the Robin Cloud-Native Platform
A blog post and video demo show exactly how the Robin Cloud-Native Platform works to move a multi-tiered application from AWS to GCP, using a WordPress application with MySQL backend as an example.

“Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud adoption has been challenging for enterprises that rely on complex, stateful applications,” said Partha Seetala, founder and CEO of Robin.io. “No one has effectively solved this problem until now. This new capability in the Robin Platform makes it possible to move stateful applications across clouds to support SLAs, latency, cost and other critical business objectives.”

The new capability is now generally available in the Robin Platform. It extends Kubernetes to provide a simple three-step solution to move complex and multi-tier stateful applications from one cloud to another.

Step 1: Create application-level snapshot on the source cloud
The Robin Platform allows users to create an application-level snapshot that captures all metadata, configuration, and data at a certain point in time.

Step 2: Push the snapshot to a global repository
Robin enables users to create a global repository that is accessible to all clouds in their infrastructure. They can export application-level snapshots into the global repository with a single command or click.

Step 3: Pull the snapshot from the global repository to the target cloud
On the target cloud, the user can recreate the application, along with its data and exact configuration, by importing the application-level snapshot using a single command or click.

About Robin.io
Robin.io provides an application automation platform that enables enterprises and 5G service providers to deliver complex application pipelines as a service. Built on industry-standard Kubernetes, the Robin platform allows developers and platform engineers to rapidly deploy and easily manage data- and network-centric applications—including big data, NoSQL and 5G—independent of underlying infrastructure resources. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

Robin.io, the Robin.io logo and Robin Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Robin.io and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions.

Media Contact:
Robert Cathey
Cathey.co for Robin.io
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cfd5965-8cb7-481c-b4ed-696134ce4cf7

