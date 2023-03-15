46.4% of subjects receiving VTAMA cream, 1% achieved the primary endpoint of Validated Investigator Global Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD TM ) response of clear (0) or almost clear (1) with at least a 2-grade improvement from baseline at Week 8, versus 18.0% on vehicle (P<0.0001)

) response of clear (0) or almost clear (1) with at least a 2-grade improvement from baseline at Week 8, versus 18.0% on vehicle (P<0.0001) All secondary endpoints were met with a high degree of statistical significance, including 59.1% of subjects treated with VTAMA cream who achieved the key secondary endpoint of EASI75 (P<0.0001)

Meaningful impact on the key secondary endpoint of pruritus (itch) was demonstrated with 52.8% of subjects ≥12 years old, with a baseline PP-NRS score ≥4, achieving a ≥4-point reduction in the PP-NRS at Week 8 (P=0.0015)

Rollover rate of 92.4% of Phase 3 subjects from this trial into the open-label, long-term safety study *

LONG BEACH, Calif. and BASEL, Switzerland, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dermavant Sciences, a Roivant Sciences (Nasdaq: ROIV) company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology, today announced positive results from ADORING 2, one of two double-blind, randomized, vehicle-controlled Phase 3 studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of topical VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% in pediatric subjects down to 2 years old and adult subjects with atopic dermatitis (AD).

In ADORING 2 (N=406), VTAMA cream met the primary endpoint of the trial and demonstrated highly statistically significant improvement in the vIGA-AD score of clear (0) or almost clear (1) with at least a 2-grade improvement from baseline at Week 8 (P<0.0001).

Additionally, VTAMA cream demonstrated highly statistically significant improvement in the proportion of subjects with > 75% improvement in EASI75 from baseline at week 8 (P<0.0001), a key secondary endpoint. Subjects 12 years and older receiving VTAMA cream also experienced a highly statistically significant improvement > 4-point reduction in Peak Pruritis Numeric Rating Scale (PP-NRS) in itch (P=0.0015), another key secondary endpoint in the study due to its prevalence among AD sufferers.

Table 1: ADORING 2 Phase 3 Trial – Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints

ADORING 2

Week 8 Endpoint VTAMA 1% QD Vehicle QD P value vIGA-AD success1 46.4% 18.0% <0.0001 EASI752 59.1% 21.2% <0.0001 ≥4-point reduction in PP-NRS3 52.8% 24.1% 0.0015

1Primary Endpoint: Proportion of subjects who achieved a vIGA-AD score of clear (0) or almost clear (1) with at least a 2-grade improvement from baseline at Week 8.

2Secondary Endpoint: Proportion of subjects with > 75% improvement in EASI from baseline at Week 8.

3Secondary Endpoint: Proportion of subjects ≥12 years old with a baseline PP-NRS score ≥4 who achieve ≥ 4-point reduction in the PP-NRS from baseline at Week 8.

Both adult and pediatric AD subjects receiving VTAMA cream, 1% did so at the same dose and dose regimen as already approved for adults with plaque psoriasis. Subject to FDA approval in AD, the company believes this could be a key manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial advantage, offering simplicity of treatment to both physicians, pharmacists, and patients, regardless of diagnosis.

“We are highly encouraged by the positive results from ADORING 2, which suggests VTAMA cream can be a potentially important non-steroidal, topical treatment option for atopic dermatitis patients, including children as young as two years old where we know there is a compelling need,” said Philip M. Brown, MD, JD, Chief Medical Officer at Dermavant. “Atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema, affects more than 9.6 million children and 16.5 million adults in the United States. The majority of patients diagnosed with atopic dermatitis suffer from severe itching and scratching resulting in skin redness, and damage to the skin barrier, which is why any effective therapeutic for AD needs to tackle the issue of pruritus, especially in a pediatric population.** We now keenly anticipate topline data from our identically designed ADORING 1 trial in May 2023.”

VTAMA cream is a novel, aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist, in development as a once-daily, steroid-free, and cosmetically elegant topical cream for the treatment of AD. In the U.S., VTAMA cream is already approved for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults.

Topline Results

In ADORING 2, pediatric and adult subjects with atopic dermatitis were randomized at a 2:1 ratio to receive once daily (QD) treatment with VTAMA cream, 1% or vehicle cream.

At week 8, 46.4% of subjects treated with VTAMA cream in ADORING 2 achieved the primary endpoint of a vIGA-AD of clear (0) or almost clear (1) with at least a 2-grade improvement from baseline at Week 8 (P<0.0001).

Also at week 8, 59.1% of subjects treated with VTAMA cream in ADORING 2 achieved the key secondary endpoint of the proportion of subjects with > 75% improvement in EASI (P<0.0001).

75% improvement in EASI (P<0.0001). 52.8% of subjects ≥12 years old, with a baseline PP-NRS score ≥4, achieved a ≥4-point reduction in the PP-NRS at Week 8 (P=0.0015).

Importantly, VTAMA cream data indicated no safety or tolerability signals in this population including children as young as 2 years old. Adverse events were mild to moderate with a low study discontinuation rate due to adverse events (1.5% VTAMA vs. 3.0% vehicle).

Adverse events of special interest included contact dermatitis (1.1% VTAMA vs. 1.5% vehicle) and follicular event (8.9% VTAMA vs. 1.5% vehicle).

“Atopic dermatitis can have a negative impact on the quality of life of diagnosed children as well as their families. Both the efficacy and itch data from the ADORING 2 trial are highly encouraging in this regard, pointing to VTAMA cream as a potential non-steroidal topical treatment option for AD that is safe and well tolerated in children,” said Lawrence Eichenfield, M.D. Chief of Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. “Importantly, the potential to use the same dose regimen with VTAMA cream for children and adults with AD offers treatment simplicity for prescribers, helped even more by the fact that it is the same regimen already being used for plaque psoriasis.”

“The topline results from ADORING 2 underscore VTAMA cream as a potential well-tolerated therapeutic with a favorable safety profile,” said Linda Stein Gold, M.D., Director of Clinical Research and the Division Head of Dermatology at the Henry Ford Health System. “When one considers this Phase 3 data alongside the recently reported pediatric maximal usage pharmacokinetic (MUPK) AD study, which in treated patients demonstrated minimal-to-no-systemic exposure despite heavy disease burden, VTAMA cream is positioning itself to be a potential two-in-one first-line topical treatment for both atopic dermatitis and plaque psoriasis.”

Dermavant recently released highly favorable results from a pediatric maximal usage pharmacokinetics (MUPK) study of VTAMA cream in AD. The study demonstrated minimal-to-no systemic exposure despite maximal use. In addition, subjects were as young as 2 years old with up to 90% body surface area (BSA) affected with a mean BSA of 43%.

On May 24, 2022, Dermavant announced the FDA approved VTAMA (tapinarof) cream, 1% for the treatment of adult plaque psoriasis. The approval made VTAMA cream the first non-steroidal topical novel chemical entity launched for psoriasis in the U.S. in more than 25 years. VTAMA cream is approved for mild, moderate, and severe plaque psoriasis – with no label safety warnings or precautions, restrictions on duration of use or body surface area. On July 15, 2022, VTAMA cream became the #1 prescribed branded topical treatment for plaque psoriasisi and to date has over 110,000 prescriptions written with over 9,300 unique prescribers†.

About Dermavant’s Phase 3 Program for VTAMA cream in Atopic Dermatitis

ADORING is Dermavant’s pivotal Phase 3 atopic dermatitis (AD) clinical program for VTAMA (tapinarof) cream, 1%, which consists of ADORING 1 (NCT05014568) and ADORING 2 (NCT05032859), as well as ADORING 3 (NCT05142774), an open-label, long-term extension study.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD), commonly referred to as eczema, is one of the most common inflammatory skin diseases, affecting over 26 million people in the U.S. alone and up to 10% of adults worldwide. AD occurs most frequently in children, affecting up to 30% worldwide. The disease results in itchy, red, swollen, and cracked skin, often affecting the folds of the arms, back of the knees, hands, face, and neck. Itching is an especially bothersome symptom in AD, and tends to worsen at night, disturbing sleep and causing fatigue, which in children can lead to inattention at school. People with AD may also experience social and emotional distress due to the visibility and discomfort of the disease.

About Dermavant

Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology. Dermavant’s focus is to develop therapies that have the potential to address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research and clinical development. The company’s medical dermatology pipeline includes commercialized, late-stage and earlier-development product candidates that target specific unmet needs in two of the largest growing immuno-dermatology markets, plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as other immunological and inflammatory diseases. Dermavant is marketing VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1%, for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults. The FDA approved VTAMA Cream for the topical treatment of mild, moderate, and severe plaque psoriasis in May 2022. Dermavant is also developing VTAMA cream, 1% for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults and children and released topline results from its Phase 3 clinical trial, ADORING 2, in March 2023. Dermavant expects to release topline results from its second, identical Phase 3 clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, ADORING 1, in May 2023. Dermavant’s pipeline includes DMVT-506, a next generation aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist under development as a potential differentiated treatment option for immunological and inflammatory diseases with multiple potential routes of administration.

For more information, please visit www.dermavant.com and follow us on Twitter (@dermavant) and LinkedIn (Dermavant Sciences).

