Rufus Teague Pivots Pandemic Supply Issues to Industry-Leading Package Design

Front of New Honey Sweet BBQ Sauce Bottle Rufus Teague’s trademark glass whiskey flask now improved with custom touches like wider bottle neck, faceted shoulders and embossed motto.

Kansas City, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Companies worldwide have been seriously impacted by global supply-chain issues. The barbecue experts at Rufus Teague BBQ chose to pivot during this potential crisis and turn it into a game-changing packaging solution that sets its sauces and condiments apart from competitors.

As the pandemic fueled an increase in home cooking and grilling, the independent manufacturer of craft barbecue sauces faced problems keeping up with demand. It was quickly forced to forego its brand standards and use a patchwork variety of bottles to fill orders, eventually scrapping its signature, and trademarked, glass whiskey flasks for ringneck bottles, like tall, slender-necked varieties used for salad dressings.

Rather than stopping with that solution, the team at Rufus Teague used the opportunity to complete a radical new bottle design that had been in the works for some time. Frustrated for years, watching their whiskey-flask bottle become an industry standard, the team had been working on a redesign that is hitting retailer shelves this month. It will also show up in orders placed by consumers online at rufusteague.com or on Amazon. The new design is more ornate, with faceted shoulders and the motto “Make Stuff Gooder,” reflective of the company’s unique approach to branding, embossed on the front. The bottle features a wider neck to allow thick barbecue sauces to flow more freely.

“What used to be a real point of difference for us on the shelf had unfortunately become a commodity,” said Founder John McCone. “We decided early on to use our supply-chain issues as motivation to get our new bottles to market and at the same time, set a new industry standard. Our updated design helps us stand out, but also solves other issues. We have better pourability, a thicker, stronger neck, better grip, and true Rufus branding etched into the glass, not simply the label.” McCone says the company’s goal is to separate itself in a way that enhances the brand’s premium products.

About Rufus Teague:

Rufus Teague is an independent, family-owned manufacturer of high-quality craft barbecue sauces, steak sauces, spices and snacks. Made with natural ingredients, most products are Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and Kosher. The company’s sauces and rubs are the recipients of numerous industry awards (Top honors at American Royal World Series of Barbecue Sauce Contest, Great American BBQ Contest, Scovie Awards, Sauce King NYC and many more).

