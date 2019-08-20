Saudi Arabia implements end to travel restrictions for Saudi women: agency

Saudi Arabia has begun allowing adult women to travel without permission and to exercise more control over family matters, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday, following a flurry of royal decrees approving the changes.
