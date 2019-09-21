Saudi Aramco has emerged from attacks ‘stronger than ever’: CEO

Saudi Aramco has emerged from attacks on its oil facilities “stronger than ever”, Chief Executive Amin Nasser told employees in a message, adding that full oil production would resume by the end of this month.
