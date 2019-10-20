Scottish court asked to delay ruling on PM Johnson’s Brexit extension request

Anti-Brexit campaigners said they would ask a Scottish court on Monday to delay its ruling on a legal challenge that sought to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to comply with a law requiring him to request a delay to Brexit.
