Scythian Retains Investor Relations Services

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scythian Biosciences Corp. (the “Company” or “Scythian”) (TSX-V:SCYB) (Frankfurt:9SB) (OTC Pink:SCCYF) announces that is has entered into an agreement with Star Finance GmbH (“Star Finance”) under which Star Finance will perform investor relations services for the Company as well as providing business development and management advisory services. The term of the agreement is for an initial six month period ending February 14, 2018.  Star will receive a fee of $3,000 per month.

“As we have now received a listing on the Frankfurt exchange, we are pleased to engage with Star Finance to help introduce Scythian to the European marketplace,” stated Jonathan Gilbert, CEO.

Star Finance has advised that it does not hold directly, or indirectly, any securities of the Company, nor any right to acquire an interest in the Company.

About Star Finance

Star Finance is a Swiss company owned by Star IR GmbH, which is in turn owned by Michael Adams, with offices in Steinhausen, Switzerland and Cologne, Germany, that specializes in maximizing investor awareness for small and microcap companies within the German-speaking financial community through the implementation of proactive communication strategies. Michael Adams has over 15 years of experience working in the financial communications industry and has established a loyal and extensive network in the German-speaking investment community as well as long standing personal contacts with investment related media channels.

About Scythian Biosciences Corp.

Scythian is a research and development company committed to finding a solution for the prevention and treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury with its proprietary Cannabinoid combination. 

Scythian’s mission is to be the first accepted drug regimen for concussive treatment. Scythian has recently formed a collaboration with the University of Miami and its world renowned neuroscientific team to conduct pre-clinical and clinical trials of its drug regimen.  The University of Miami believes that Scythian’s scientific approach shows significant promise and differs from previous approaches to treat this growing problem.  The collaboration with the University of Miami allows access to their extensive knowledge base in the fields of traumatic brain injury and concussions and allows for Scythian’s clinical studies to be undertaken at their world-class facilities.   

Gillian A. Hotz, PhD, is leading Scythian’s program at the University of Miami.  Dr. Hotz is a nationally recognized behavioral neuroscientist and expert in neurotrauma, concussion management, and neurorehabilitation.  She has extensive experience in neurocognitive testing.  Dr. Hotz has been the co-director of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Concussion Program since 1995. 

Scythian is also endorsed by Pro Football Legends and the World Boxing Association on its mission.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Scythian Biosciences Corp.
Jonathan Gilbert, CEO
Phone: (212) 729-9208
Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
