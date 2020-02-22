Second coronavirus patient dies in Italy: Ansa news agency

A second patient infected with the new coronavirus has died in Italy, ANSA news agency reported citing healthcare sources, as an outbreak spreads in the north of the country with 30 cases reported so far.
