Singer-Songwriter Living With Migraine to Perform Song, “Not All in our Heads”

Country Music Star, Allie Sealey to Share Her Empathy at the National Headache Foundation’s 35th Annual Gala on Oct. 2, 2021

Chicago, IL, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Country music singer-songwriter Allie Sealey will perform at the National Headache Foundation (NHF) gala on Oct. 2 at the Langham Hotel in Chicago, including her award-winning song, “Not All in Our Heads.” 

 

California-born Sealey earned the Migraine Advocacy Award from the Migraine Trust for her song that resonates with those who experience migraine disease and headache disorders.

 

From a 2018 story in the East Bay Times: “I love sharing innermost feelings, thoughts and emotions. It is a timeless expression that shows others that we are not alone,” she said. “No matter what feeling or experience we go through, there is a song for it and when we listen, it’s like talking to an old friend. It never fails.”

Single but married to her music, Sealey says her songs are her babies. She sees music as her gift to inspire those around her.

“Famous or not, I will always be one among many. I feel music is my medium to inspire and help people along the way,” Sealey said. “The beauty of what I do is the continuum of the ability to make connections and interpersonal relationships.”

“I heard songs on my radio when I was young and it felt like I had a friend in the artist that sang them,” she added. “I hope to pay that forward, that’s all.”

 

Tom Dabertin, NHF executive director/CEO, said he looks forward to Sealey’s “therapeutic and meaningful songs” and extends appreciation to Biohaven Pharmaceuticals for sponsoring her appearance.

 

To hear Sealey’s song about migraine awareness and the stigma that goes with the disease:

 

 

For tickets or more details on NHF’s 35th Annual Gala, please visit www.headaches.org.

 

#  #  #

About the National Headache Foundation

The National Headache Foundation (NHF) is the premier educational and informational resource for individuals with headache, their families, physicians, allied health care professionals, and health policy decision-makers. For more information, please visit www.headaches.org.

