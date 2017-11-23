Smithfield Foods and Farm Fresh Donate More Than 30,000 Pounds of Protein to Two Local Food Banks in Celebration of the 21st Annual Mayflower Marathon

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smithfield and Farm Fresh joined forces to donate more than 30,000 pounds of protein to the 21st Annual Mayflower Marathon, a local food drive hosted by 106.9 The Fox (WAFX-FM) and FM99 (WNOR-FM). The donation will benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. Equivalent to more than 120,000 servings, the contribution will provide assistance to those fighting hunger across Virginia, where one in seven individuals are food insecure.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c12f82d0-6da3-43f2-ba54-d69e7fcaf185

The 2017 Mayflower Marathon, a 57-hour food drive, took place from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19, at four locations across Hampton Roads including Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Williamsburg and Hampton, Va. All food and monetary donations collected will benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

“Continued support from community partners like Smithfield and Farm Fresh strengthen our ability to serve our neighbors in need,” said Michele Benson, chief development officer of Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “We can always count on Smithfield and Farm Fresh to provide nutrient-rich protein products, a resource that is always high in demand, yet difficult to secure. We’re incredibly thankful for these partners, this year, and every year.”

Smithfield and Farm Fresh presented the donation of more than 30,000 pounds of protein at the food drive’s event located at the Coliseum Marketplace in Hampton, Virginia. During the event, speakers discussed the significance of protein donations in helping the thousands of individuals who seek support from the Foodbanks and their partners each month.

“Farm Fresh is proud to continue its relationship with Smithfield in support of the Mayflower Marathon and the many individuals who are positively impacted by its proceeds,” said Micky Nye, regional vice president of operations for Farm Fresh. “This season inspires thanks, and at Farm Fresh we are undoubtedly thankful for the opportunity to celebrate our community by offering food-assistance that families will enjoy for weeks to come.”

Smithfield’s support of this event aligns with its social purpose to improve food security and end hunger. This considerable donation also continues Smithfield’s commitment to support the communities where its employees live and work.

“We’re thankful for this donation from Smithfield and Farm Fresh, and humbled by their year-round efforts to end food insecurity,” said Ruth Jones Nichols, chief executive officer of The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “This donation helps us to serve more substantial meals to those who are seeking food assistance in our community.”

This donation is part of Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® program, an initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. Throughout its 2017 Helping Hungry Homes® tour, Smithfield will make large-scale protein donations to more than 60 food banks across the country. Since 2011, Smithfield has provided more than 80 million servings of protein to hunger relief organizations through this initiative.

“At Smithfield, it’s our privilege to participate in the Mayflower Marathon with Farm Fresh and present this donation that will help to relieve hunger in our home state,” said Dennis Pittman, senior director of hunger relief for Smithfield Foods. “This food drive is close to our home as well as our heart here in Virginia, and we hope to give thanks to our local community through this donation of wholesome protein.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including SmithfieldⓇ, EckrichⓇ, Nathan’s FamousⓇ, FarmlandⓇ, ArmourⓇ, John MorrellⓇ, Cook’sⓇ, KretschmarⓇ, GwaltneyⓇ, Curly’sⓇ, MargheritaⓇ, CarandoⓇ, Healthy OnesⓇ, KrakusⓇ, MorlinyⓇ and BerlinkiⓇ. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About Farm Fresh Food & Pharmacy®

Farm Fresh Food & Pharmacy® was founded in 1957 as a neighborhood grocery store providing world class customer service. From the very beginning, community involvement has been an important part of Farm Fresh. Our name was even chosen from entries submitted by local residents. Today, Farm Fresh is recognized as the premier grocer in the Hampton Roads area. Farm Fresh prides itself on providing its customers with competitively-priced products, clean stores, one-stop shopping services, and a large selection of quality national and regional brands. Farm Fresh currently operates stores in Hampton Roads, Franklin and Richmond, Virginia, and Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

About Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Since 1986, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been providing hunger relief to the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, and the counties of James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Surry, and York. With the support of over 170 member agencies and programs, the organization has provided over 147 million meals. The Foodbank is a proud member of Feeding America, the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, and the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula. Our vision is to inspire hope by leading the effort for a hunger free and properly nourished community. For more information, visit us online at our website, on Facebook, and on Twitter.

About the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, a member of Feeding America® and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, has been providing food for those facing hunger since 1981. To date, we have distributed over 261 million meals throughout our service area, which includes the cities of Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Franklin, and Virginia Beach as well as the counties of Southampton, Northampton, Sussex, Isle of Wight, and Accomack. For up-to-date information on the Foodbank, visit www.foodbankonline.org, Facebook, or Twitter.

