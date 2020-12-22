Sonic Foundry Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Third Consecutive Quarter of Net Income

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: SOFO), the trusted leader for video creation and management solutions, as well as virtual and hybrid events, today announced consolidated financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Billings of $11 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a $1.2 million increase over the same quarter last year

Total revenues of $10.2 million compared to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 10 percent increase

Gross margin was $7.3 million, or 72 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $6.5 million, or 70 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $439,000, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $(179,000), or $(0.03) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, an improvement of $618,000

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $744,000 in the same quarter last year, a 115% improvement

Unearned revenue was $12.1 million as of September 30, 2020 and $11.5 million as of September 30, 2019

Fiscal 2020 Year-End Highlights

Billings totaled $35.4 million in fiscal 2020 compared to $35.1 million in the prior year

Revenue remained flat year over year at $34.8 million despite impacts from COVID-19

Gross margin declined slightly from 73 percent in fiscal 2019 to 72 percent in fiscal 2020

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(179,000), or $(0.02) per share compared to a net loss of $(3.7) million, or $(0.64) per share in fiscal 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million for the year compared to $(450,000) in the prior year. The company adjusts EBITDA for non-cash stock compensation expense and severance expense

Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Review

Product billings were $2.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $3.7 million in the same quarter last year. Service billings, including support, hosting, events and installs were $8 million, compared to $6.1 million in the prior year. Notably, billings related to hosting increased 86 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter last year. These increases in services are indicative of the acceleration in video content creation across the globe. The company expects to recognize $4.1 million of the current unearned revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Recurring revenue of $6.8 million was 67 percent of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $5.9 million, or 64 percent of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“It has been incredibly exciting for me to join Sonic Foundry at this pivotal point in its 30-year history,” said Joe Mozden Jr., CEO, Sonic Foundry. “Every organization across the world has been impacted by COVID-19 in a profound way. We have had the sincere privilege of being positioned to help our customers navigate unchartered waters – new users like Norland College in the United Kingdom and Hamid Bin Khalifa University, part of the Qatar Foundation, and longtime clients like Florida Atlantic University and Texas A&M University. Our solutions are helping them continue, if not grow their businesses, by keeping their classes, trainings, work and events going virtually, despite distance.”

Mozden continued: “Whether it’s migrating a health organization’s in-person conference to a virtual platform to ensure they continue to exchange vital information with thousands of users, or enabling teachers to connect with their students in more thoughtful and engaging ways, we’re proud to be a lifeline to our customers in this new video-centric world.”

“We are rapidly adapting our business to the trends that we are seeing, and are accelerating our investments and focus on high value-add markets which we believe will grow in a post COVID world. Increased demand for hosting, our virtual events platform and our video content management capabilities reflect significant opportunities for Sonic Foundry and are the basis for changes we are making in our business. I am extremely proud of our team for quickly pivoting to meet our customers’ needs during this difficult year. We are beginning a new journey with greater emphasis on product orientation coupled with our historical customer-centric focus. A great example of that is the innovations we are driving for in the new hybrid world for the classroom, the office, and the events industry,” he concluded.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement and enhance the reader’s understanding of our operating performance, we disclose adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure of operating performance. Our adjusted EBITDA measure additionally adds back stock compensation expense as well as severance expense from the SEC definition of EBITDA. As such, our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income as a measurement of our operating performance. A reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020, and 2019 are included in the release.

Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,619 $ 4,295 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $236 and $135 6,250 6,532 Inventories 1,167 558 Investment in sales-type lease, current 275 163 Capitalized commissions, current 440 464 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,065 972 Total current assets 16,816 12,984 Property and equipment: Leasehold improvements 1,128 1,121 Computer equipment 7,960 5,610 Furniture and fixtures 1,366 1,233 Total property and equipment 10,454 7,964 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 7,295 6,396 Property and equipment, net 3,159 1,568 Other assets: Investment in sales-type lease, long-term 76 134 Capitalized commissions, long-term 100 106 Right-of-use assets under operating leases 2,081 — Other long-term assets 397 388 Total assets $ 22,629 $ 15,180 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable 2,689 843 Accrued liabilities 2,565 2,216 Unearned revenue 10,402 9,610 Current portion of finance lease obligations 119 194 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,425 — Current portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts 1,104 968 Total current liabilities 18,304 13,831 Long-term portion of unearned revenue 1,736 1,842 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations 89 179 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 665 — Long-term portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts 2,673 5,429 Derivative liability, at fair value 66 9 Other liabilities 144 143 Total liabilities 23,677 21,433 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $.01 par value, authorized 500,000 shares; none issued — — 9% Preferred stock, Series A, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference of $1,000 per share), authorized 4,500 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding, at amounts paid in — — 5% Preferred stock, Series B, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference at par), authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued — — Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; 7,965,325 and 6,749,359 shares issued and 7,952,609 and 6,736,643 shares outstanding 80 67 Additional paid-in capital 209,022 203,735 Accumulated deficit (209,519 ) (209,340 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (462 ) (546 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 12,716 shares (169 ) (169 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (1,048 ) (6,253 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 22,629 $ 15,180









Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarters Ended September 30, Years Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product and other $ 2,727 $ 3,863 $ 10,339 $ 11,631 Services 7,427 5,351 24,414 23,150 Total revenue 10,154 9,214 34,753 34,781 Cost of revenue: Product and other 1,243 1,534 4,430 4,387 Services 1,638 1,219 5,204 4,893 Total cost of revenue 2,881 2,753 9,634 9,280 Gross margin 7,273 6,461 25,119 25,501 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 3,591 3,163 13,025 14,727 General and administrative 1,408 1,437 5,055 5,929 Product development 1,703 1,736 6,303 7,353 Total operating expenses 6,702 6,336 24,383 28,009 Income/(loss) from operations 571 125 736 (2,508 ) Non-operating income (expenses): Interest expense, net (37 ) (240 ) (658 ) (897 ) Other expense, net 41 (51 ) (109 ) (117 ) Total non-operating expenses 4 (291 ) (767 ) (1,014 ) Loss before income taxes 575 (166 ) (31 ) (3,522 ) Income tax provision (136 ) (13 ) (148 ) (90 ) Net loss $ 439 $ (179 ) $ (179 ) $ (3,612 ) Dividends on preferred stock — — — (122 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ 439 $ (179 ) $ (179 ) $ (3,734 ) Loss per common share: Basic net loss per common share $ 0.06 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.64 ) Diluted net loss per common share $ 0.05 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted average common shares – Basic 7,940,480 6,736,285 7,216,135 5,833,301 – Diluted 8,346,877 6,736,285 7,216,135 5,833,301









Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Years Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (179 ) $ (3,612 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization of other intangibles 231 307 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 889 970 Loss on sale of fixed assets — 8 Provision for doubtful accounts – including financing receivables 111 116 Provision for inventory reserve 122 — Loss on conversion of related party debt to equity 26 — Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options and warrants 158 177 Stock issued for board of director’s fees 63 246 Deferred loan interest to related party 317 259 Remeasurement gain on derivative liability 57 (8 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 268 950 Financing receivables — 293 Inventories (729 ) 472 Investment in sales-type lease (48 ) 120 Capitalized commissions 30 123 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (57 ) 15 Right-of-use assets under operating leases 492 — Operating lease obligations (528 ) — Other long-term assets — — Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,503 (204 ) Other long-term liabilities (2 ) (68 ) Unearned revenue 617 (900 ) Net cash used in operating activities 3,341 (736 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,736 ) (433 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,736 ) (433 ) Financing activities Proceeds from notes payable 3,157 5,500 Proceeds from lines of credit — 9,199 Payments on notes payable (1,358 ) (833 ) Payments on lines of credit — (10,098 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (110 ) Payments to settle put on term debt — — Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and common stock 73 873 Payments on capital lease and financing arrangements (202 ) (250 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,670 4,281 Changes in cash and cash equivalents due to changes in foreign currency 49 (6 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,324 3,106 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 4,295 1,189 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 7,619 $ 4,295 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 148 $ 618 Income taxes paid, foreign 154 99 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Property and equipment financed by finance lease or accounts payable 724 186 Debt discount and warrant — 679 Preferred stock dividend paid in additional shares — 122 Conversion of preferred shares to common shares — 1,773 Conversion of related party debt to common shares 5,005 —

Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(in thousands)