Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Source Power Company Announces Premier Sponsorship of the 16th Energy Marketing Conference; Managing Partner Todd Coffin Confirmed as Speaker

Source Power Company Announces Premier Sponsorship of the 16th Energy Marketing Conference; Managing Partner Todd Coffin Confirmed as Speaker

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Featured Image for Source Power Company

Featured Image for Source Power Company

Featured Image for Source Power Company

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Source Power Company, a New York regulated energy supplier and community solar subscriber acquisition company, today announced it is a Premier Sponsor of the upcoming EMC16, the 16th annual Energy Marketing Conference. Todd Coffin, Managing Partner of Source Power and an experienced investment banker specializing in corporate and project finance as well as capital formation across the renewable energy industry, has been confirmed as a speaker.

EMC16, the largest retail energy conference in North America, brings together more than 600 professionals from across the retail energy industry. It will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on Oct. 7, 2021.

“EMC is the industry’s leading event, and I couldn’t be more pleased that Source Power will be involved as a premier sponsor to help promote sustainable solutions and savings for consumers,” said Mr. Coffin. “This is the also the first EMC to be hosted in person since the pandemic began. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with industry peers and having the opportunity to compare notes and share our insights.”

Mr. Coffin will participate as a speaker on the “Renewable Gentailers and the Greenification of Retail Energy” panel. The panel will address major trends in retail energy, including moves by generators and wholesalers to become vertical and open retail suppliers, and the push to transition to 100% renewable. Panelists will discuss how to increase customer acquisition, retention and margins by moving towards green supply.

For additional information about the EMC, or to register, click here.

About Source Power Company

Source Power Company is a regulated Energy Service Company and Distributed Energy Resource Supplier in New York State. Source Power provides innovative solutions that pair energy supply with renewable energy generation, providing a unique value proposition to customers and advancing the state’s clean energy goals. With roots in the solar development industry through its sister company Source Renewables, Source Power sits strategically at the intersection of project finance, renewable generation, and energy supply. This allows Source Power to match solar generation with power consumers and use its vertical integration to ensure efficiencies are passed along to customers at competitive prices. Source Power represents a reboot of the retail energy industry and is on a mission to improve products and services, through advanced technology and superior customer experience, while helping the environment and strengthening the communities it serves. Find out more about Source Power Company on its website: https://sourcepowerco.com.

Media Contact:
Alyssa Pfitscher, Lansons Intermarket
845-594-7290
[email protected]

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Source Power Company

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.