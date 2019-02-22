A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Florida on Thursday night carrying Israel’s first lunar lander on a mission that if successful will make the Jewish state only the fourth nation to ever to achieve a controlled touchdown on the moon’s surface.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump to meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday: White House - February 21, 2019
- SpaceX rocket launched carrying Israel’s first lunar lander - February 21, 2019
- SpaceX rocket launched carrying Israel’s first lunar lander - February 21, 2019