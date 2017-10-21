Spain to sack Catalan government in bid to end secessionist crisis

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government will sack Catalonia’s secessionist leadership and force the region into a new election, it decided on Saturday, unprecedented steps it said were needed to prevent the region breaking away.
