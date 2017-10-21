Spain will sack Catalan government, call regional election

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government decided on Saturday to sack the secessionist leadership of Catalonia and force the region into a new election, saying it had to take the unprecedented step to prevent the region pushing ahead with independence.
