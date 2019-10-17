Spirit Airlines announces new $250 million global headquarters investment near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Spirit plans to add 225 more jobs and move 1,000 Miramar-based employees to a new state-of-the-art campus in Dania Beach, Florida, in 2022

New Spirit Airlines HQ Renderings of new Spirit Airlines HQ in Dania Beach, Florida.

New Spirit Airlines HQ Renderings of new Spirit Airlines HQ in Dania Beach, Florida.

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), America’s fastest-growing airline, today announced its intention to build a state-of-the-art headquarters in Dania Beach, Florida. The company plans to move into the new campus by mid-2022.

The airline, headquartered in South Florida for more than 20 years, submitted site plans to the City of Dania Beach to build a campus up to 500,000 square feet act Dania Pointe, a premier mixed-use development comprised of nearly one million square feet of retail space, restaurants and housing.

Spirit has entered into an agreement with Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM), the owner and principal developer of Dania Pointe, to secure the land. Gensler will be the lead architectural firm, and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) was selected as the project advisor. Spirit estimates the total capital outlay for the project will be approximately $250 million over the next 36 months. The new campus will be located in the Dania Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) District, and the Dania Beach CRA also supported the project.

In 2022, approximately 1,000 employees are planned to move from the company’s current facilities in Miramar to the new Dania Pointe site just minutes away from Spirit’s largest operating base, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). The project will make way for the future growth of the airline while improving operational efficiency by consolidating Spirit’s real estate footprint. The development will include corporate offices and a new crew training facility with flight simulators for more streamlined workflow and quick access to the airport.

Spirit Airlines President and CEO Ted Christie stated, “It was two decades ago when Spirit moved to South Florida and temporarily headquartered in a building of less than 1,000 square feet. Today’s announcement shows just how far we’ve come. This new home will keep us connected to the South Florida community while improving our team’s efficiency and ability to support what is an ever-expanding international operation. We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with the City of Miramar, an outstanding location for headquarters and businesses of all sizes. We look forward to creating more jobs and driving future economic development as South Florida’s Hometown Airline.”

Governor Ron DeSantis stated, “I would like to congratulate Spirit Airlines on expanding your footprint in Florida and giving Floridians more access to quality air service. This new state-of-the-art headquarters will provide South Florida families with job opportunities and greatly contribute to the strong economic foundation of the area. Spirit’s investment also reinforces Florida’s position as a leader in the aviation industry and important hub for international travelers and commerce.”

Enterprise Florida President & CEO Jamal Sowell stated, “Enterprise Florida is pleased to work with Spirit Airlines and we look forward to their continued growth and success in our state. The real winners are the Floridians and their families who will find work because of this new investment.”

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson stated, “Congratulations to Spirit Airlines, the fastest growing airline in the U.S. We are grateful that the company employs 4,000 people in Broward County.”

Broward County Mayor Mark D. Bogen stated, “We thank one of the pillars of our business community, Spirit Airlines, for continuing to invest in our vibrant Broward County and creating 225 new, high-quality positions over the next five years. Having fast-growing companies like Spirit Airlines headquartered here is pivotal to our economic growth strategy, and we are excited to have such high value flight options for our residents and tourists traveling in and out of Broward County for years to come.”

City of Dania Beach Mayor Lori Lewellen stated, “The City of Dania Beach is glad to welcome Spirit’s new corporate headquarters campus to our city. We are thrilled that the company has chosen to grow here, adding 225 high-value jobs. Spirit will become an important cornerstone in our city. We are excited for their growth as we move forward together into the new decade.”

Mark Gale, Chief Executive Officer/Director of Aviation, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport stated, “Having an international airline headquarters close to Broward County’s FLL puts us in good company with a handful of other major airports across the country. We thank Spirit Airlines for the long-term commitment to our community. This new investment will help bring more guests through FLL and help grow our position as an international gateway to Latin America, the Caribbean and beyond.”

Bob Swindell, President & CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance stated, “The Alliance is incredibly proud to witness this game-changing new chapter for Spirit Airlines. We are excited that Spirit is growing in Broward County and that employees from throughout the U.S. and beyond will be trained in Dania Beach.”

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 75 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com . At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

Contact: Spirit Media Relations

954.364.0231

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b318012-5800-445f-a5d1-2411d9b4c90c

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7eba831a-01dd-414b-a3f0-fab0752e024e