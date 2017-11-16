Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SPWH) today announced financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 28, 2017.

For the thirteen weeks ended October 28, 2017:

Net sales increased by 0.4% to $218.1 million from $217.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2016. Same store sales decreased by 7.0% over the same period.



Income from operations was $19.5 million compared to $20.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2016.



The Company opened three new stores in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and ended the quarter with 86 stores in 22 states, or square footage growth of 10.8% from the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2016.



Interest expense increased to $3.5 million from $3.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2016.



Net income was $9.8 million compared to $10.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2016.



Diluted earnings per share were $0.23 compared to $0.25 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2016.



Adjusted EBITDA was $25.1 million compared to $26.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2016 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

John Schaefer, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our third quarter results were largely in line with our expectations and reflected continued softness in firearms and ammunition as well as a shift in the timing of a planned third quarter new store opening into the fourth quarter. We again navigated a difficult operating environment but were pleased to deliver gross margin expansion of 110 basis points, pay down debt for a quarter-ending leverage ratio of 2.78x, reduce inventory by 8.7% on a per store basis and make continued progress against our key strategic priorities as we focus on driving further market share gains.”

Mr. Schaefer added, “As we look to the remainder of the year, we are modifying our fourth quarter outlook. While the difficult firearm comparisons that we anniversaried through the first three quarters of fiscal year 2017 will be behind us, we expect a heightened promotional environment which we are reflecting in our sales and margin outlook. Our differentiating attributes of everyday low pricing, unparalleled breadth of product offering and knowledgeable customer service position us well as we continue to navigate these headwinds and remain focused on delivering sustainable long-term growth.”

For the thirty-nine weeks ended October 28, 2017:

Net sales increased by 1.4% to $566.5 million from $558.6 million in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2016. Same store sales decreased by 7.6% over the same period.



Income from operations was $30.0 million compared to $39.6 million in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2016. Adjusted income from operations, which excludes professional and other fees incurred in connection with the evaluation of a strategic acquisition, was $31.7 million, compared to adjusted income from operations of $39.7 million for the first three quarters of fiscal year 2016, which excludes secondary offering expenses (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures).



The Company opened eleven new stores in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2017.



Interest expense was flat at $10.1 million in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2017 and 2016.



Net income was $11.9 million compared to $19.1 million in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2016. Adjusted net income, which excludes professional and other fees incurred in connection with the evaluation of a strategic acquisition, was $12.9 million compared to an adjusted net income, which excludes secondary offering expenses and prior-year tax credits, of $18.7 million for the first three quarters of fiscal year 2016 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Diluted earnings per share were $0.28 compared to $0.45 in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2016. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.30 compared to $0.44 in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2016. (See “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”)



Adjusted EBITDA was $49.8 million compared to $55.9 million in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2016 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

Balance sheet highlights as of October 28, 2017:

Total debt: $214.0 million consisting of $78.5 million outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $135.5 million outstanding under the term loan, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs.

Total liquidity (cash plus $46.5 million of availability on revolving credit facility): $48.7 million

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017, net sales are expected to be in the range of $240.0 million to $245.0 million based on a same store sales decline in the range of 4.0% to 6.0% compared to the corresponding period of fiscal year 2016. Net income is expected to be in the range of $11.0 million to $12.4 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.26 to $0.29 on a weighted average of approximately 42.6 million estimated common shares outstanding.

For fiscal year 2017, net sales are expected to be in the range of $807.0 million to $812.0 million based on a same store sales decline in the range of 6.0% to 7.0% compared to fiscal year 2016. Adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $23.9 million to $25.3 million with adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.56 to $0.59 on a weighted average of approximately 42.6 million estimated common shares outstanding, when adjusted for the professional fees and other fees incurred in connection with the evaluation of a strategic acquisition in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

The Company’s fiscal year 2017 will include 53 weeks, while fiscal year 2016 included 52 weeks. The estimated fiscal year 2017 impact of the additional week is roughly $9.0 to $11.0 million in revenue and approximately $0.01 on earnings per share. There is no impact on expected same store sales as those are presented on a 52 week comparative basis.

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Thirty Nine-Weeks Ended October 28, 2017 % of net

sales October 29, 2016 % of net

sales October 28, 2017 % of net

sales October 29, 2016 % of net

sales Net sales $ 218,115 100.0 % $ 217,161 100.0 % $ 566,506 100.0 % $ 558,580 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 141,152 64.7 % 142,896 65.8 % 372,310 65.7 % 369,658 66.2 % Gross profit 76,963 35.3 % 74,265 34.2 % 194,196 34.3 % 188,922 33.8 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 57,443 26.3 % 53,719 24.7 % 164,207 29.0 % 149,348 26.7 % Income from operations 19,520 9.0 % 20,546 9.5 % 29,989 5.3 % 39,574 7.1 % Interest expense (3,494) (1.5 %) (3,402) (1.5 %) (10,081) (1.8 %) (10,132) (1.8 %) Income before income tax expense 16,026 7.5 % 17,144 8.0 % 19,908 3.5 % 29,442 5.3 % Income tax expense (6,218) (2.9 %) (6,630) (3.1 %) (8,053) (1.4 %) (10,313) (1.8 %) Net income $ 9,808 4.6 % $ 10,514 4.9 % $ 11,855 2.1 % $ 19,129 3.5 % Earnings per share Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.45 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 42,576 42,245 42,464 42,165 Diluted 42,611 42,558 42,501 42,465

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) Assets October 28, 2017 January 28, 2017 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,155 $ 1,911 Accounts receivable, net 404 411 Merchandise inventories 318,323 246,289 Prepaid expenses and other 4,005 7,313 Total current assets 324,887 255,924 Property and equipment, net 98,890 83,109 Deferred income taxes 4,485 5,097 Definite lived intangible assets, net 763 2,118 Total assets $ 429,025 $ 346,248 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 69,453 $ 31,549 Accrued expenses 54,641 49,586 Income taxes payable 3,210 979 Revolving line of credit 78,454 60,972 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount and debt issuance costs 935 983 Current portion of deferred rent 3,949 3,150 Total current liabilities 210,642 147,219 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of discount, debt issuance costs, and current portion 132,656 133,721 Deferred rent credit, net of current portion 42,793 35,307 Total long-term liabilities 175,449 169,028 Total liabilities 386,091 316,247 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 426 422 Additional paid-in capital 81,224 80,146 Accumulated deficit (38,716) (50,567) Total stockholders’ equity 42,934 30,001 Total liabilites and stockholders’ equity $ 429,025 $ 346,248

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) October 28, 2017 October 29, 2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 11,855 $ 19,129 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,551 8,808 (Gain) on asset disposition (14 ) – Amortization of discount on debt and deferred financing fees 534 932 Amortization of Intangible 1,355 1,354 Change in deferred rent 8,284 5,015 Deferred taxes 612 362 Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation arrangements – (449 ) Stock based compensation 1,437 2,463 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 7 – Merchandise inventory (72,037 ) (86,250 ) Prepaid expenses and other 3,202 4,492 Accounts payable 40,638 24,709 Accrued expenses (2,078 ) 4,346 Income taxes 2,231 (54 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 7,577 (15,143 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (39,220 ) (30,757 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 14 – Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 6,130 2,741 Net cash used in investing activities (33,076 ) (28,016 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net borrowings on line of credit 17,482 60,050 Increase in book overdraft 10,157 5,535 Payments of deferred financing fees (341 ) – Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units (638 ) (1,228 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (1,200 ) (20,874 ) Issuance of common stock per employee stock purchase plan 283 258 Net cash provided by financing activities 25,743 43,741 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 244 582 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,911 2,109 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,155 $ 2,691

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to adjusted income from operations: For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Thirty Nine-Weeks Ended October 28, 2017 October 29, 2016 October 28, 2017 October 29, 2016 Income from operations $ 19,520 $ 20,546 $ 29,989 $ 39,574 Secondary offering expenses (1) – – – 143 Professional fees (2) – – 1,744 – Adjusted income from operations $ 19,520 $ 20,546 $ 31,733 $ 39,717 Reconciliation of GAAP net income and GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding to adjusted net income and adjusted weighted average shares outstanding: Numerator: Net income $ 9,808 $ 10,514 $ 11,855 $ 19,129 Secondary offering expenses (1) – – – 143 Prior year tax credits (3) – – – (602 ) Professional fees (2) – – 1,744 – Less tax benefit related to professional fees – – (677 ) – Adjusted net income $ 9,808 $ 10,514 $ 12,922 $ 18,670 Denominator: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 42,611 42,558 42,501 42,465 Reconciliation of earnings per share: Dilutive earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.45 Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator – – 0.02 (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.44 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 9,808 $ 10,514 $ 11,855 $ 19,129 Interest expense 3,494 3,402 10,081 10,132 Income tax expense 6,218 6,630 8,053 10,313 Depreciation and amortization 4,572 3,696 12,906 10,162 Stock-based compensation expense (4) 388 906 1,437 2,463 Pre-opening expenses (5) 667 985 3,691 3,509 Secondary offering expenses (1) – – – 143 Professional Fees (2) – – 1,744 – Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,147 $ 26,133 $ 49,767 $ 55,851 (1) Expenses paid by us in connection with a secondary offering of our common stock by affiliates of Seidler Equity Partners III, L.P. (2) Professional and other fees incurred in connection with the evaluation of a strategic acquisition. (3) Tax credits recognized in the year that were not previously taken in prior years. (4) Stock-based compensation expense represents non-cash expenses related to equity instruments granted to employees under our 2013 Performance Incentive Plan and Employee Stock Purchase Plan. (5) Pre-opening expenses include expenses incurred in the preparation and opening of a new store location, such as payroll, travel and supplies, but do not include the cost of the initial inventory or capital expenditures required to open a location.