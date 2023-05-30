[215 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Relaxation Beverages Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 370 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 1300 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 15.21% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Just Chill, Tranquini, Neuro Drinks, Marley Beverage Co., Mary Jane’s Relaxing Soda, Lavender Bloom, Chill Gummies, Slow Cow, Koma Unwind, ViB Relaxation Drink, Purple Stuff, Dream Water, Vacation in a Bottle, Malava Relaxation Drinks, Melatonin Calm Sleep Drink, Chillout, GenoVive Calm, Pure Bliss Beverage, Root 9 Relaxation Drink, Herbal Zap, Zenify, Tranquila Relaxation Shots, Sol Relaxation Drinks, Zen Water, Dreamalixir., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Relaxation Beverages Market Based On Application (Anxiety, Insomnia, And Others), By Product (Relaxation Shots, Relaxation Mixes, And Relaxation Drinks), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

What are Relaxation Beverages? How big is the Relaxation Beverages Industry?

Report Overview:

The global relaxation beverages market size was worth around USD 370 Million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1300 Million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 15.21% between 2023 and 2030.

The relaxation beverages industry deals with the production and distribution of beverages that are formulated especially to promote relaxation, stress reduction, and overall well-being. The ingredients used are designed to promote calming effects and help individuals unwind, manage stress, and achieve a state of relaxation. Many experts consider relaxation beverages as anti-energy drinks and such products have found a niche following the growing sale of counterpart drinks.

Relaxation shots containing more levels of L-theanine are generally used along with coffee to avoid the uncomfortable feeling some users may be subjected to when they consume caffeine. In most cases, people consume relaxation beverages after a tiring day, before bedtime, or after an intense workout. They may also consume it to relieve symptoms of anxiety. Studies have indicated that these drinks promote the production of alpha waves, a type of brain wave pattern that aids focus improvement.

Global Relaxation Beverages Market: Growth Dynamics

The global relaxation beverages market is projected to grow owing to the increasing focus on mental health and well-being. In recent years, there has been significant growth in acknowledging the impact of mental health conditions on the overall health of an individual. Stress plays a crucial role in the disruption of a healthy lifestyle and relaxation beverages provide a soothing way of ensuring that the body and mind can achieve a sense of calmness at the end of the day. In addition to this, the growing advertising and marketing initiatives adopted by market players by targeting niche segments of the consumer group along with the use of excellent TV and social media advertising programs has helped the industry gain a significant number of followers.

The products are available in the market in easy-to-drink form due to convenient packaging solutions and the growing number of people who prefer to consume on-the-go drinks or food items are automatically attracted to these beverages. Furthermore, increasing the diversification of products by launching several flavors, sizes, formulations, and ingredients is key to ensuring sustainable growth trends.

The relaxation beverages industry also deals with certain roadblocks. One of the primary concerns is regulatory challenges faced by new market entrants or during new product launches. Every nation and region has a set of regulatory rules that producers have to adhere to. This includes clinical trial results, safety of the product, proof of claims, and labeling. Complying with the rules can be time-consuming. Other factors such as price sensitivity, concerns over side effects, and limited consumer awareness may also lead to loss of revenue.

The e-commerce platforms may provide growth opportunities while the intense competition from traditional beverages could challenge market expansion.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 370 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1300 million CAGR Growth Rate 15.21% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Just Chill, Tranquini, Neuro Drinks, Marley Beverage Co., Mary Jane's Relaxing Soda, Lavender Bloom, Chill Gummies, Slow Cow, Koma Unwind, ViB Relaxation Drink, Purple Stuff, Dream Water, Vacation in a Bottle, Malava Relaxation Drinks, Melatonin Calm Sleep Drink, Chillout, GenoVive Calm, Pure Bliss Beverage, Root 9 Relaxation Drink, Herbal Zap, Zenify, Tranquila Relaxation Shots, Sol Relaxation Drinks, Zen Water, and Dreamalixir. Key Segment By Application, By Product, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Relaxation Beverages Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global relaxation beverages market is segmented based on application, product, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are anxiety, insomnia, and others. The industry registered the highest growth in the insomnia segment since most of the drinks are formulated to induce relaxing sleep cycles and also improve the quality of sleep. It helps in targeting difficulties that cause a person to stay awake. Melatonin, chamomile, and magnesium are commonly used ingredients. The drug variant for such beverages is sleeping pills which are pharmaceutical products. They work by suppressing the central nervous system and hence are not recommended for long-time use. Reports suggest that people consuming 1 to 18 sleeping pills every year are over 3.5 times more at risk of death in the next 2.5 years of the follow-up period. Furthermore, the industry also witnessed significant growth in the anxiety segment since the drinks can promote a sense of calm.

Based on the product, the relaxation beverages industry segments are relaxation shots, relaxation mixes, and relaxation drinks. In 2022, the highest CAGR was observed in the relaxation drinks segment. They are ready-to-drink beverages and do not require additional ingredients such as relaxation mixes or shots. They are often sold in a single-server package and can be directly consumed without any hassle. Relaxation shots, on the other hand, are liquid formulations and are packaged in small bottles, and contain higher concentrations of active ingredients. However, they are less commonly consumed. Mixes are formulations and require mixing with water or other kinds of beverage before consumption. Stress is known to reduce life expectancy by almost 2.8 years.

The global Relaxation Beverages market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Anxiety

Insomnia

Others

By Product

Relaxation Shots

Relaxation Mixes

Relaxation Drinks

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Relaxation Beverages market include –

Just Chill

Tranquini

Neuro Drinks

Marley Beverage Co.

Mary Jane’s Relaxing Soda

Lavender Bloom

Chill Gummies

Slow Cow

Koma Unwind

ViB Relaxation Drink

Purple Stuff

Dream Water

Vacation in a Bottle

Malava Relaxation Drinks

Melatonin Calm Sleep Drink

Chillout

GenoVive Calm

Pure Bliss Beverage

Root 9 Relaxation Drink

Herbal Zap

Zenify

Tranquila Relaxation Shots

Sol Relaxation Drinks

Zen Water

Dreamalixir

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Relaxation Beverages market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 15.21% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Relaxation Beverages market size was valued at around US$ 370 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1300 million by 2030.

The relaxation beverages market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing stress level in the population.

Based on application segmentation, insomnia was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on product segmentation, relaxation drinks was the leading product in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

The global relaxation beverages market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America driven by the presence of several domestic players using excellent marketing and advertising techniques to tap into the growing health-conscious regional consumer segment. These players have adopted the use of social media platforms and the rising impact of ‘influencer culture’ to reach a larger group of audience. In the last few years, Europe has witnessed a significant rise in the demand for relaxation beverages due to the growing focus on the mental well-being of consumers. Regions such as France, the UK, and Germany have an established food & beverages sector which aids higher growth in the regional industry. Expansion in the Asia-Pacific region may be the result of changing consumer patterns and growing disposable income.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2022, PepsiCo announced the launch of Rockstar Energy which is a line of hemp-infused beverages that aids in achieving a sense of relaxation

In October 2021, O’Hare & McGovern (OHMG) announced the launch of an innovative range of relaxation-promoting drinks that aims to reduce stress and anxiety

