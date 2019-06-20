Breaking News
T2 Capital Management Announces Another Investment in Nashville

New condominium project is fourth, Nashville-based commercial real estate investment

Nashville, TN, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T2 Capital Management, a Chicago-based private equity real estate firm, announced today a new commercial real estate investment, its fourth in the Nashville, Tennessee area. 

The proposed residential project located at 31st Avenue North and Long Boulevard, will replace older residential buildings with a new modern look and feel, that better reflects the growing area. This exciting new addition to the community will offer a variety of well-appointed features and amenities for residents, bringing new life to the neighborhood. The three proposed multi-storied buildings, totaling ±180 units, will have residential options ranging from tasteful studios to generous three-bedroom units, catering to diverse housing needs. 

“Nashville has been a welcome home for T2 and we are excited about another opportunity to invest in such a dynamic city,” said T2 CEO and co-founder, Jeff Brown. “Our commitment to the region remains strong with more than $20 million dollars invested across multiple projects since 2015.”

To learn more or inquire about the project, please contact T2 at [email protected] or 630.590.9511.

T2 is an opportunistic, privately-held real estate investment firm that is based in Chicago. Since its founding in 2011, T2 has deployed $600+ million across the entire capital stack and among virtually all property types. The Firm has created a niche in swiftly executing opportunistic investments of $1 – 15 million on properties that require a total capitalization of $2 – 50 million. Each investment is designed to serve as a customized capital solution that is tailored to meet a specific need and lead to a mutually desirable outcome among T2’s counter-parties. To learn more about T2, please visit http://www.t2investments.com.

