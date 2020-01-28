Breaking News
TCN Worldwide and CCIM Institute Join Forces to Promote Designation

CCIM Institute, the Premier Provider of Commercial Real Estate Education with CCIM Designees in More Than 30 Global Markets, Collaborates with International Commercial Real Estate Organization TCN Worldwide

H. Ross Ford III, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide

Gregory J. Fine, FASAE, CAE, EVP and CEO of CCIM Institute

Dallas, TX, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H. Ross Ford III, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide, is proud to announce a new collaboration with CCIM Institute to further empower commercial real estate professionals. The CCIM designation is commercial real estate’s most coveted credential and represents commercial real estate’s gold standard for professional achievement. The organization, through its 50-plus chapters, continues to innovate best practices and elevate the commercial real estate professional through its core designation curriculum and robust continuing education program. 

“TCN Worldwide prides itself on providing the tools to help our members succeed and continuing education is at the forefront of that effort. The CCIM designation represents excellence in commercial real estate, and we are proud to have a diverse group of CCIM designees in our organization, including our own Timothy S. Blair, CCIM, with Shannon Waltchack/TCN Worldwide in Birmingham, Ala., who is also CCIM Institute’s 2021 president,” says Ford. “We are excited to expand on our longstanding relationship with CCIM Institute to educate all members on the power of this prestigious designation.”

“Both TCN Worldwide and CCIM Institute recognize that lifelong education is the key to enduring success in commercial real estate,” says Gregory J. Fine, FASAE, CAE, EVP and CEO of CCIM Institute. “We’re thrilled to expand the institute’s educational offerings to TCN’s membership.”

Through this relationship, both organizations will be represented at each other’s member conferences in 2020. In addition, CCIM Institute will present an educational session during the annual TCN Institute training program for developing agents.

 

About CCIM Institute

CCIM Institute created the language of global real estate investment. Our courses and worldwide community deploy commercial real estate investment methodologies and tools that speed the pathway between opportunity, a go/no-go decision, and success for an asset, taught by instructors who are themselves industry leaders. Today, the organization, through its 50-plus chapters, continues to innovate best practices and elevate the commercial real estate professional through its core designation program to earn the CCIM pin — real estate’s most coveted credential — and its topical education courses offered through the Ward Center for Real Estate Studies. In addition, membership in CCIM includes the industry’s best technology and operational platform, allowing entrepreneurial and mid-sized businesses to compete with the largest multinational providers. Today, almost 70 percent of designees hold the title of owner, partner, principal, or president, representing an exclusive worldwide referral network of 13,000 members in 30 countries. Ultimately, CCIM represents a larger vision of the commercial real estate provider, leveraging investment analysis, opinions of value, and underwriting to become a leader in sourcing capital, building a cash-flow vehicle, and ultimately creating value. Information at www.ccim.com.

About TCN Worldwide

TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $41.3 billion in transactions annually across its 60+ office and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit TCNWorldwide.com.

