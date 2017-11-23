The Best Beats by Dre Black Friday 2017 Deals: Deal Experts at Tim Marr Publish Top Headphones & Speaker Deals of 2017

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website Tim Marr have been tracking the top Black Friday deals on Beats headphones and speakers. They have identified the following as the best deals available for 2017:

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones on sale – Amazon (newest model)

(newest model) Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones on sale – Amazon (newest model)

(newest model) Powerbeats 3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones on sale at Amazon (newest model)

Since Apple took over the helm at Beats they have re-designed and improved the hardware on Beats headphones and speakers. The Beats Studio 3 features Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling technology and has been noted for its impressive noise cancelling. Both the Studio 3 and Solo 3 headphones integrate Apple’s W1 chip which allows for a longer battery life. The Beats X and Powerbeats in-ear headphones range are excellent choices for sports enthusiasts, offering a solid battery life, sound quality and a comfortable fit. Shop the entire range of Beats headphones and speaker deals at Amazon.

E-commerce experts at Tim Marr search through live Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices on hundreds of popular consumer goods and list the deals on their website. Black Friday is the most popular day of the year for online deals with total sales this year expected to break consumer spending records. Last year total spending during the holiday shopping season of November and December grew by 3.6 percent. Professional services firm Deloitte are forecasting a 4.5 percent increase in spending for 2017. Retail sales are expected to hit the $1 trillion mark between November and January.

Shoppers are transitioning towards researching deals and making purchases online during the Black Friday sales week. Data from the NRF Survey indicates that last year 52% of Black Friday shoppers headed to the web, marking the first time that spending online has exceeded brick and mortar stores.

Black Friday sales week kicks off on November 20th and runs through the Thanksgiving weekend, ending shortly after Cyber Monday.

Tim Marr will be updating their site daily with the best Beats Black Friday headphone and speaker deals.

About Tim Marr: Tim Marr and his team of deal experts share information about the best value deals available to shoppers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Tim Marr participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])