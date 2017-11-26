The Best iPad Mini, Pro & Air Cyber Monday Deals for 2017: Topic Reviews Publishes List of Top Apple Tablet Deals

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal analysts at Topic Reviews are comparing and recording the best Cyber Monday deals on iPad tablets. They have identified the following deals as their top picks for 2017:

Best iPad mini deals:

Apple iPad Mini 4 (32GB, Wi-Fi, Space Gray) on sale – Amazon (newest model)

Apple iPad Mini 4 (32GB, Wi-Fi, Gold) on sale – Amazon (newest model)

Best iPad Pro deals:

Apple iPad Pro 9.7-inch (32GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) on sale – Amazon (2016 Model)

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch (256GB, Wi-Fi) on sale – Amazon

Best iPad Air deals:

Apple iPad Air 2 (32GB, Space Gray) 9.7-Inch Tablet on sale – Amazon (newest model)

Apple iPad Air (128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Space Gray) on sale – Amazon (2014 version)

Best iPad deals:

Apple iPad (32GB, Wi-Fi) available at Amazon (2017 Model)

Apple iPad 3 Retina Display Tablet (16GB, Wi-Fi) on sale – Amazon (Certified Refurbished)

The iPad Mini 4 has impressive internal specs and has been noted for its conveniently sized 7.9 inch Retina IPS LCD display. It’s possible to record video in high definition 1080p and the Mini 4 also has an 8 megapixel primary rear camera. Click here to compare the full range of iPad mini tablets on sale at Amazon.

The iPad Air line of premium tablets are manufactured by Apple. The iPad Air 2 is the latest model and looks similar in design to its predecessor, the iPad Air. One key difference between them is their screens. By eradicating the air gaps between different layers Apple has managed to make the display significantly thinner on the iPad Air 2. This has the benefit of making the pixels appear closer to the surface of the screen too. Check out every iPad Air & iPad Air 2 on sale at Amazon here.

The iPad Pro offers top-of-the-line internal specs, 4K video recording, a 12MP rear camera and fluid drawing with the Apple Pencil. Available in two sizes, a 10.5 inch and 12.9 inch display, the iPad Pro’s retina screen produces vivid colours and has a 120Hz refresh rate allowing for clear pictures in action films, sports and games. Here’s the full range of iPad Pro tablets on sale at Amazon.

Topic Reviews deal analysts help shoppers find the best deals by comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts from the big retailers. The biggest online retailers still see Cyber Monday as the biggest sales event of the year thanks to shoppers’ seemingly endless enthusiasm for finding great deals. Last year shoppers spent close to $700 billion during the holiday shopping season, according to data released by the National Retail Federation. Spending has been on the rise each year, growing at a rate of 5% on average for the past six years.

The continued shift towards online spending for retailers has alleviated a lot of the overcrowding issues that stores encountered during previous Black Friday sales events. Statistics made available by the NRF reveal that last year 110 million shoppers headed to the web for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. In comparison, 99 million traveled to brick and mortar stores to access discounts.

Most retailers started running Black Friday deals on Monday November 20th and will continue promotions until Cyber Monday ends.

Find a live updating page of the best iPad Air Cyber Monday deals on the Topic Reviews website.

About Topic Reviews: Topic Reviews are a team of tech journalists that compare discounts available on gadgets and homeware throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Topic Reviews participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])