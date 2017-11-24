The Best MacBook Pro & Air Black Friday Deals for 2017: Deal Tomato Reveal Top 13-Inch & 15-Inch Laptop Deals

PHOENIX, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website Deal Tomato have been tracking the best Apple MacBook Black Friday deals. They have identified the best deals on the MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air for 2017:

The MacBook Pro is the most powerful line of the MacBook range with an emphasis on power and performance. The MacBook Pro 2016 is available with or without a Touch Bar, a touch sensitive OLED strip above the keyboard which allows for gesture-controlled input. Check the entire range of MacBook Pro 13″ and 15″ laptop deals on Amazon here.

The MacBook Air is a thin yet powerful laptop manufactured by Apple. The Air has a clear 13.3 inch LED backlit display, a 12 hour battery life and runs on the fast MacOS operating system. It is available with either 128GB or 256GB of storage and runs on an Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 2.9GHz. Compare the best MacBook Air deals on Amazon here.

Online sales analysts at Deal Tomato track deals on popular consumer electronics, gadgets, home and outdoors gear throughout the Black Friday sales period. This year’s Black Friday sale is expected to be the biggest ever in terms of both the number of deals available and total online spending. Deloitte are forecasting Black Friday 2017 sales week figures to be up 3.6% on last year whilst total sales season figures between November and January are forecasted to reach the $1 trillion mark for the first time.

Whilst several years ago Black Friday was a day where hordes of shoppers descended upon stores across the country, more and more shoppers are now turning to the web to find the best deals. Estimates from the NRF Survey indicate that over half (52%) of Black Friday shoppers went online in 2016, highlighting the growing importance of e-commerce in driving Black Friday sales.

Most online retailers are running Black Friday promotions between Monday 20th November and Monday 27th November this year.

