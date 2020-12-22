Breaking News
THE BRUNSWICK – A MULTIFAMILY PUBLIC-PRIVATE PROJECT DEVELOPED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CITY OF NORCROSS – IS NOW OPEN AND 40% LEASED

Norcross, Ga. has more than 1,000 residential units under construction or planned

Atlanta, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brunswick, a 193-unit, $45-milllion multifamily project in the heart of historic Norcross, is now open and more than 40 percent leased.

Developed in a public-private partnership with the City of Norcross and The Norcross Downtown Development Authority, Gateway Ventures Real Estate and Centro Development, the property was the result of strong community input.

 

“We’re delighted with the finished product and excited to see the community has rushed to lease a home on Lillian Webb Park,” said Matt Mason, Partner with Gateway Ventures. “Our goal was to maintain the historic character of Norcross, while building a best-in-class multifamily project within walking distance of downtown.”  

 

The project is named for The Brunswick Hotel, which opened 150 years ago when Norcross, then a whistle stop on the railroad, was considered a resort town for Atlantans. While the hotel fell on hard times during the Great Depression and eventually was demolished, the new project pays heed to the historic roots of the property and city. 

 

Bronze-rated via the National Green Building Standard, The Brunswick was designed by architect Dwell Design Studio with interiors by Crosby Design Studio. The project features details that are full of whimsical and historic materials and décor, with a nod to railcars and the elegance of 1870’s hospitality. Of note, local artists Anne Rhodes and Brandon Marshall are featured in the Lobby and the Pool Club, one of the project’s many special amenities.

 

The Brunswick is situated on 3.3 acres at the corner of Holcomb Bridge Road and Buford Highway, just steps from historic downtown Norcross, bustling with restaurants and shops. New South Construction was the general contractor and Eberly & Associates performed the civil engineering and landscape design. RangeWater Real Estate is the property manager.  Synovus Bank and Cypress Real Estate Advisors provided financing for the project.

 

The residents of The Brunswick will feel as though Lillian Webb Park is their backyard – a gate opens directly onto the park’s green with a view of the fountain. The City of Norcross programs events here year-round, from arts festivals to yoga classes.

 

The project also is adjacent to the future county library, currently under construction. The development team for The Brunswick created a pedestrian gateway, in cooperation with the Downtown Development Authority, to create easy access from the park to the library, as well as site lines and design that complement the library’s modern aesthetic while paying tribute to surrounding homes and architecture.

 

Along Buford Highway, the project has nine units specified as “live-work-play,” where tenants can have a street-level entrance with signage while living above their business.

 

“The Brunswick is an important part of our city’s eight-year Downtown Norcross Expansion project. The team that built The Brunswick leveraged our 2034 Comprehensive Plan and the 2011 Livable Center Initiative to create a thoughtful, high-quality development which fits our neighborhood. We’re proud of this team and happy the City and Downtown Development Authority could play a role in bringing this project to life,” said Norcross Mayor Craig Newton. Norcross has more than 1,000 residential units planned or under construction. 

 

Leasing and project information available here: thebrunswicknorcross.com. Images here. Follow The Brunswick on Instagram at @thebrunswicknorcross

