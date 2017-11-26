Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Top Cyber Monday KitchenAid Deals for 2017: Deal Tomato Lists the Top Stand Mixer & Kitchenware Deals

The Top Cyber Monday KitchenAid Deals for 2017: Deal Tomato Lists the Top Stand Mixer & Kitchenware Deals

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Online shopping experts at Deal Tomato have released a list of the best Cyber Monday deals on KitchenAid gear for 2017. Highlights for shoppers this year include the following deals:

  • KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield on sale – Amazon (bestselling model)
  • KitchenAid Classic Plus Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer on sale – Amazon
  • KitchenAid Professional 600 6-Quart Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer on sale – Amazon (premium model)
  • KitchenAid KSB1575CU 5-Speed Diamond Blender with 60-Ounce BPA-Free Pitcher on sale – Amazon

KitchenAid has a large selection of powerful stand mixers and blenders that are noted for their impressive build design and durability. They also produce a range of additional kitchen appliances including blenders, food processors and toasters. Check the entire range of KitchenAid stand & hand mixers, blenders and attachments on sale at Amazon.

Deal Tomato find the best Cyber Monday deals for shoppers by tracking the prices of popular consumer products at a number of major retailers. With more deals available and a higher number of online shoppers this year, it’s expected that Cyber Monday 2017 will see sales and e-commerce records from last year broken. Deloitte are forecasting Black Friday 2017 sales week figures to be up 3.6% on last year whilst total sales season figures between November and January are forecasted to reach the $1 trillion mark for the first time.

Black Friday has evolved into an online sales phenomenon in recent years, meaning shoppers no longer have to panic about chaotic scenes in stores. In 2016 an estimated 52% of shoppers went online to shop for Black Friday weekend, according to data from the NRF Survey.

Black Friday week this year started on November 20th. Online sales from the biggest retailers culminate on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Follow the team at Deal Tomato as they continue to post the best KitchenAid Cyber Monday deals on their website.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato is a team of online shopping experts with experience comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for popular consumer electronics products. Deal Tomato participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.