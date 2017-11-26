The Top Cyber Monday KitchenAid Deals for 2017: Deal Tomato Lists the Top Stand Mixer & Kitchenware Deals

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Online shopping experts at Deal Tomato have released a list of the best Cyber Monday deals on KitchenAid gear for 2017. Highlights for shoppers this year include the following deals:

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield on sale – Amazon (bestselling model)

KitchenAid Classic Plus Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer on sale – Amazon

KitchenAid Professional 600 6-Quart Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer on sale – Amazon (premium model)

KitchenAid KSB1575CU 5-Speed Diamond Blender with 60-Ounce BPA-Free Pitcher on sale – Amazon

KitchenAid has a large selection of powerful stand mixers and blenders that are noted for their impressive build design and durability. They also produce a range of additional kitchen appliances including blenders, food processors and toasters. Check the entire range of KitchenAid stand & hand mixers, blenders and attachments on sale at Amazon.

Deal Tomato find the best Cyber Monday deals for shoppers by tracking the prices of popular consumer products at a number of major retailers. With more deals available and a higher number of online shoppers this year, it’s expected that Cyber Monday 2017 will see sales and e-commerce records from last year broken. Deloitte are forecasting Black Friday 2017 sales week figures to be up 3.6% on last year whilst total sales season figures between November and January are forecasted to reach the $1 trillion mark for the first time.

Black Friday has evolved into an online sales phenomenon in recent years, meaning shoppers no longer have to panic about chaotic scenes in stores. In 2016 an estimated 52% of shoppers went online to shop for Black Friday weekend, according to data from the NRF Survey.

Black Friday week this year started on November 20th. Online sales from the biggest retailers culminate on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato is a team of online shopping experts with experience comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for popular consumer electronics products. Deal Tomato participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

