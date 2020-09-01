Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TRACER to support Akston Biosciences’ Phase 1 clinical study of AKS-452, an innovative anti-COVID-19 vaccine

TRACER to support Akston Biosciences’ Phase 1 clinical study of AKS-452, an innovative anti-COVID-19 vaccine

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Akston’s lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AKS-452, is designed to be more potent and more easily manufactured with a single batch expected to produce hundreds of millions of doses. TRACER Europe will provide regulatory services, oversight of local manufacturing contractors as well as Phase 1 Study preparation and clinical site management.

Akston’s lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AKS-452, is designed to be more potent and more easily manufactured with a single batch expected to produce hundreds of millions of doses. TRACER Europe will provide regulatory services, oversight of local manufacturing contractors as well as Phase 1 Study preparation and clinical site management.

BEVERLY, Mass., USA & GRONINGEN, the Netherlands, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, TRACER Europe B.V. (“TRACER”), a Clinical Research Organization (CRO) specializing in fast-track solutions for testing innovative biologic medicines, announced that it will support Akston Biosciences Inc. (“Akston”), a leader in the development of novel Fc fusion protein therapeutics, in the Phase 1 clinical testing in the Netherlands of Akston’s lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AKS-452. TRACER will provide regulatory services, oversight of local manufacturing contractors as well as Phase 1 Study preparation and clinical site management.

AKS-452 is a novel, biologically engineered SARS-CoV-2-RBD-Fc fusion protein designed to induce and/or augment antibody titers in patients against the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Preclinical animal studies have shown robust, neutralizing antibody production at microgram doses. Akston believes that AKS-452 is the most advanced RBD-Fc fusion protein in commercial development and that the nature of the construct can provide unique advantages compared to the nucleic acid, viral-vectored, and inactivated virus vaccine candidates currently being tested. For example, AKS-452 is designed to be more potent and more easily manufactured with a single batch expected to produce hundreds of millions of doses. AKS-452 is complemented by Akston’s in vitro diagnostic, the AntiCoV-IDTM IgG ELISA kit, which can quantify the levels of neutralizing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in patient serum samples.

Go van Dam, CEO of TRACER, emphasized, “At TRACER we fully understand the urgency for a fast-track development and clinical evaluation of innovative SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. We are highly motivated to support the Akston team to move AKS-452 rapidly into the clinic to test its safety and efficacy.”

Todd Zion, CEO of Akston Biosciences, added, “Akston pivoted quickly at the start of the pandemic to design a novel vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus using our Fc fusion protein platform. We’re pleased that TRACER will play a critical role in advancing our lead vaccine candidate through initial clinical trials with a shared sense of urgency and innovation.”

About Akston Biosciences

Akston Biosciences leverages its core expertise of designing novel fusion proteins to develop and manufacture new classes of biologic therapeutics for autoimmune Type 1 diabetes (T1D) prevention, ultra-long acting insulin therapy, and vaccines. These are intended to dramatically improve both human and animal health. Founded by the team that developed the world’s first clinical glucose-responsive insulin at SmartCells, Inc. (sold to Merck & Co. in 2010), Akston has raised over $13 million in equity financing from the management team and private investors, as well as $10 million from grants and charitable sources. Akston is partnered with Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH) to commercialize a once-a-week canine insulin therapy. For more about the company, visit www.akstonbio.com.

About TRACER Europe B.V.

TRACER Europe B.V. is a Clinical Research Organization (CRO) specializing in fast-track solutions for the clinical testing of innovative biologic therapies as well as advanced nuclear and optical molecular imaging methodologies. TRACER and its collaborators provide its clients with the expertise, infrastructure and capacity to rapidly generate first-in-human clinical data. This provides the fastest in-human accurate data on whether the tested compound reaches the target tissue, making clinical trials more cost efficient and products reach the market faster. For more information about TRACER contact [email protected] or visit www.tracercro.com

Attachment

  • AKS-452 
CONTACT: Norman Birnbach
Birnbach Communications for Akston Biosciences
781-639-6701
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.