TriCore Announces Renee Ennis as Chief Financial Officer

Albuquerque, New Mexico, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TriCore Reference Laboratories is pleased to announce Renee Ennis as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 23, 2018.

Dr. Michael Crossey, TriCore CEO and CMO, stated: “I couldn’t be more pleased to have Renee Ennis join our executive team.  She was a standout among the applicants we considered for this key position.  Not only is Renee a consummate financial professional and an exceptional leader, but she is committed to advancing healthcare here in New Mexico.”

Ms. Ennis served as TriCore’s CFO for 10 years before moving to Presbyterian Healthcare Services where she currently serves as Vice President and CFO of PDS, overseeing Revenue Cycle, Finance, Accounting, Network Contracting and Supply Chain operations. Renee made this statement regarding her return: “I am excited to return to TriCore.  Over the past three years, the organization continued to grow and take on new innovations in clinical research, data and analytics, and lab management.”

Ms. Ennis will replace TriCore’s current CFO, Kent Gordon, who will be leaving to pursue new opportunities.

TriCore Reference Laboratories is an independent, not-for-profit, clinical reference laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, co-sponsored by Presbyterian Healthcare Services and University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. TriCore provides over 2,900, full-service, state-of-the-art laboratory tests to healthcare professionals and their patients. TriCore also provides analytics and research services, supporting healthcare and scientific organizations worldwide. 

For more information, visit tricore.org.

CONTACT: Nick Dayan
TriCore Reference Laboratories
505938991
[email protected]
