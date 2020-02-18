Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons junk bond king Milken

U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire on Tuesday for commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor convicted of trying to peddle Barack Obama’s vacated U.S. Senate seat.
