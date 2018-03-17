Trump critics attack firing of FBI’s McCabe as political move

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats and other Trump administration critics on Saturday attacked the firing of No. 2 FBI official Andrew McCabe as a politically motivated and vindictive move, while some Republicans praised U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for decisive action.
