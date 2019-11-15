Trump ex-aide Gates to be sentenced on December 17

President Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, who testified as a prosecution witness in trials that led to the convictions of former Trump aides Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, will be sentenced on Dec. 17 in his own criminal case, a court filing showed on Friday.
