Trump rejects impeachment charges in legal, political defense

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday rejected Democratic-led House of Representatives’ impeachment charges as an affront to the U.S. Constitution in a pre-trial brief that was as much a political case against removing him as it was a legal defense.
