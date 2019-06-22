President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the U.S. immigration enforcement agency ICE was focused on getting the MS-13 gang out of the United States, as U.S. cities braced for expected immigration raids on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump eyes more Iran sanctions; military action still on table - June 22, 2019
- Trump says ICE focused on getting MS-13 gang ahead of expected raids - June 22, 2019
- Iran says it will confront any U.S. threat as tension spikes - June 22, 2019