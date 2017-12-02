Trump says no collusion between his campaign and Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday there was “absolutely no collusion” between his campaign and Russia, his first comment on a guilty plea by his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
