U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday Washington had struck trade agreements with Tokyo that could be implemented without congressional approval, but stopped short of assuring Japan that new tariffs would not be slapped on vital auto exports.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump says U.S. reaches trade deals with Japan, no word on cars - September 17, 2019
- WeWork parent says IPO still on despite setbacks - September 16, 2019
- Japan seeks to confirm no additional tariffs on auto exports to U.S.: Motegi - September 16, 2019