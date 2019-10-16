Trump warns of ‘devastating’ sanctions if U.S.-Turkey meeting fails

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States was “going to try to work it out” with Turkey regarding its assault into northeastern Syria, but U.S. sanctions would be “devastating” if discussions with Ankara do not go well.
