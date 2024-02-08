LAS VEGAS – He wasn’t on the ballot, but Donald Trump came up a winner in Nevada’s state-run Republican presidential primary.

On Thursday, the former president’s name will be listed in the Nevada GOP’s caucus, where he’s expected to land an outright victory.

Trump’s absence from the primary ballot wasn’t enough to provide a path to victory for Nikki Haley – the former president’s last remaining major rival for the 2024 Repub

[Read Full story at source]