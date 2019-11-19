Breaking News
Home / Top News / Tuff Shed Transforms its Business with Simplus and Salesforce

Tuff Shed Transforms its Business with Simplus and Salesforce

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Simplus recognized in Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards.

Salt Lake City, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simplus, a leader in Salesforce quote-to-cash advisory, implementation and managed services, announced today that it has helped Tuff Shed, Inc., a leading supplier of storage buildings and garages, transform its business by aligning its front-end quoting processes with back-end production. 

Tuff Shed found that too many quoting errors made their way to production, requiring additional hours and resources spent communicating with clients and correcting mistakes. Simplus partnered with KBMax and Salesforce CPQ to create a visual CPQ system for Tuff Shed. This was accomplished by designing an end-to-end ecommerce flow and introduced advanced approvals into Tuff Shed’s sales process. After the transformation, Tuff Shed’s inside sales team, customers at home, and extensive dealer network were able to visually and easily configure made-to-order sheds with thousands of options.

For this innovative work, Simplus has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Sales Cloud. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019. Since the transformation, Simplus has helped Tuff Shed achieve 105% increase in deal size, 38% faster sales cycle, and a 200% increase in conversions. 

 

Comments in the News

“We are honored to be receiving this prestigious award,” said Isaac Westwood, COO of Simplus. 

“We appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the digital transformation journey of this successful and progressive manufacturing company,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus. 

“With the help of Simplus, our Salesforce-based digital transformation changed our 38-year-old company forever,” said Steve Stessman, National Vice President of Retail Sales, Tuff Shed. 

“The work that our Partner Innovation Awards winners do to drive customer success deserves to be celebrated,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Industries & Partners, Salesforce. “Companies across every industry are increasingly turning to the cloud and to trusted partners to guide them through their digital transformation journeys.”

Salesforce, Dreamforce, Sales Cloud, CPQ  and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Simplus

Simplus provides enterprise-wide digital transformation across the entire Salesforce ecosystem through advisory, implementation, change management, and managed services. As a Platinum Salesforce Partner, we use leading cloud solutions to help companies achieve a strategic vision, improve performance and increase value to stakeholders. With more than 4500 projects and a customer satisfaction rating in the top 1 percent of all Salesforce partners, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate and grow. For more information about Simplus, please visit www.simplus.com.

 

About Tuff Shed

Tuff Shed products include wooden backyard storage sheds, larger commercial storage buildings, garages and cabin shells. The company works with its customers to design and accessorize buildings, then pre-fabricates key building components at its manufacturing facilities so it can deliver and install buildings on the customer site. Over its 38 years, Tuff Shed has designed, fabricated and installed more than one million buildings across the country.

CONTACT: Amy Cook
Simplus
9498130182
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.