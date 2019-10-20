Turkey says Kurdish militia kills one soldier in northeast Syria despite ceasefire

One Turkish soldier was killed and another was wounded on Sunday after an attack by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in northeast Syria’s Tel Abyad, the defense ministry said, despite a deal to pause military operations as militants withdraw from the area.
