Pair taken by ambulance to Katoomba hospital after emergency at Echo Point amid storm chaosTwo people have been taken to hospital after being struck by lightning while visiting a popular scenic site in the New South Wales Blue Mountains.Other visitors were forced to seek shelter from a major storm while rescue crews searched several walking tracks in the area looking for stranded bushwalkers. Continue reading…
