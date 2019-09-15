U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday accused Iran of leading attacks on Saudi oil plants that have cut the kingdom’s output roughly in half, as he ruled out Yemeni involvement and denounced Tehran for engaging in false diplomacy.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thousands of fetal remains found on Illinois property of deceased doctor - September 14, 2019
- U.S. blames Iran for Saudi attacks, ‘pretend’ diplomacy - September 14, 2019
- UAW says no GM contract extension, union leaders to meet Sunday - September 14, 2019