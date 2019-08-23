The US-China Business Council on Friday said millions of U.S. citizens will be harmed by the increased trade tensions between the United States and China, the world’s largest economies, following the latest salvos in the U.S.-China trade war.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S.-China Business Council urges talks to end damaging trade tensions - August 23, 2019
- Factbox: Pending mergers and acquisitions involving U.S. firms that need Chinese approval - August 23, 2019
- Wall Street sinks as U.S.-China trade tensions boil - August 23, 2019