U.S. judge strikes down Texas measure to limit second-trimester abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) – A U.S. district judge on Wednesday struck down parts of a Texas law that would ban the most common type of second-trimester abortions in the state, after plaintiffs argued the procedure was safe, legal and necessary for women’s health.
