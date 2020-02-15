U.S. raises tariffs on European-built aircraft in ongoing dispute over subsidies

The U.S. government on Friday said it would increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union to 15% from 10%, ratcheting up pressure on Brussels in a nearly 16-year transatlantic dispute over aircraft subsidies.
