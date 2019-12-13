U.S. retail sales rise slightly, cast shadow on fourth-quarter economic growth

U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November as Americans cut back on discretionary spending despite a strong labor market, raising fears of a much faster slowdown in fourth-quarter economic growth than currently anticipated.
